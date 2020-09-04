America’s Largest Police Union Endorses Donald Trump

The Fraternal Order of Police on Friday endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election in 2020.

The endorsement was made through canvassing the more than 355,000 members throughout the country, according to a release from the union.

National President Patrick Yoes said that the endorsement was unanimous.

“President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day,” Yoes said in a statement. “The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation. He has the full and enthusiastic support of the FOP.”

The police union received responses to a questionnaire from both Trump’s campaign and that of former Vice President Joe Biden and sent them to their members. In 2016, the union said that Hillary Clinton snubbed their request for a questionnaire which is why they first endorsed Trump.

The organization also endorsed George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004. In 2008, the organization endorsed Sen. John McCain rather than then-Senator Barack Obama and in 2012, they voted not to endorse either Mitt Romney or Obama. In 1996, they endorsed Bill Clinton, rather than George H.W. Bush, who they endorsed in 1992.

Trump continues to receive the overwhelming support of law enforcement organizations around the country, after a Summer of violent leftist protests and criticism of police officers.