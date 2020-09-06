Iowa first congressional district Republican candidate Ashley Hinson wrote on Sunday that Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) has twice as much money in California than she had in Iowa.

Hinson, an Iowa State representative, said that she will fact check Finkenauer’s record in Congress as she prepares to debate the incumbent Democrat on Monday. Hinson charged that Finkenauer had spent most of her time in Washington, DC, helping House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), which she said was “unacceptable.”

Hinson also said that Finkenauer had raised more money in California than in Iowa. She explained

Tomorrow evening, I will be debating Congresswoman Finkenauer on Iowa PBS at 8PM CST. Many people have asked me why I am debating Congresswoman Finkenauer on Labor Day, given it’s a holiday. Here’s the deal, I will debate Congresswoman Finkenauer anytime and any place because her policies are wrong for Iowa and voters deserve to make an informed decision. Her record of voting with Nancy Pelosi 93% of the time is unacceptable to Iowans. There’s a reason Congresswoman Finkenauer raises twice as much money from California as she does Iowa. Two key differences between my opponent and myself are life experience and the ability to work across the aisle. While my opponent has made a career out of partisan politics, I’ve spent my career talking to Iowans and working in the community as a reporter and volunteer. My experience helped me learn what folks in Iowa want and need. I’ve worked across the aisle on reforms to make state government more transparent and I helped cut taxes for middle-class families. I’d be honored to represent Iowa’s First District in Washington.

Breitbart News also wrote on Sunday that, despite Finkenauer’s claim to support secure borders, she voted twice in 2019 to defund Trump’s construction of the border wall.

