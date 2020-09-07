Donald Trump’s Energy Department Issues Emergency Order to Help California’s Failing Energy Grid

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced on Sunday it will use its authority to intervene in the management of the California power grid, which is struggling under the excessive heat currently in the state.

While media reports are claiming President Donald Trump is conducting some kind of power grab, California officials requested the assistance:

Clarifying point for those already claiming the Trump Administration is intervening unnecessarily: this emergency intervention is coming at California’s request. — Shaylyn Hynes (@ShayHynes) September 6, 2020

DOE spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes issued the following statement:

Tonight, pursuant to his authorities under the Federal Power Act, and in response to an urgent request from the State of California, Secretary [Dan] Brouillette issued a Section 202 (c) emergency order to preserve the reliability of the bulk electric power system during this period of heat and stress on the grid. The secretary concurs with the California Independent System Operator Corporation (CAISO) that a grid reliability emergency exists with [sic] demands immediate federal intervention. While the secretary has offered this emergency assistance to California in this time of crisis, he also encourages state policymakers to evaluate why the gird is not able to handle extreme stress, which can be alleviated with the support of greater caseload power generation and natural gas supply.

#ISO grid operators report today will be "most challenging" of the heat wave for #electricity system. Without consumer conservation, rotating #poweroutages are likely. — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 6, 2020

The statement includes criticism of California lawmakers and policymakers for policies and rules in place to address so-called manmade climate change, which has put the burden on Americans to live safely and comfortably:

The people of #California are paying for the failed energy policy of their government. Tonight the Trump Administration took action and authorized immediate federal intervention to assist with this crisis. https://t.co/N9O5tVZbwu — Shaylyn Hynes (@ShayHynes) September 6, 2020

