Antifa Mugshots: Several Portland Rioters Released Without Bail

Portland police arrested dozens of rioters in the city over last weekend’s protests, which were dominated by Antifa activity and continued violence against police officers.

Over 50 people were arrested as a result of Saturday’s protests in the Democrat-run city. Demonstrators tossed firebombs, rocks, and commercial grade fireworks at police. Fifteen more were arrested in the protests taking place the following night, as rioters set fires and blocked roads.

Journalist Andy Ngo posted several mugshots of the most recent arrestees, many of whom were quickly released without bail.

Deidra Rose Watts, formerly known as David, was among those arrested on Sunday. Watts is reportedly “part of the #antifa press crew” and has since been released without bail.

Similarly, Gerald Kohler, 19, and Lucas Angell-Atchison, 25, were also arrested as a result of last weekend’s protests, and both were quickly released without bail as well:

Deidra Rose Watts, 25, formerly known as David Villalpando Perez, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested at the antifa gathering in north Portland. She's part of the #antifa press crew & was quickly released without bail. #PortlandRiotshttps://t.co/9kkSQGeMkZ https://t.co/Bw2AvOHyK9 pic.twitter.com/9tAp4wfpos — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2020

Demetrus Gene Batchelor, a wanted fugitive, was also among those arrested from last week’s protests on September 5:

Arrested at the violent Portland #antifa protest: Lydia Stanford, 26; released w/o bail https://t.co/sl2MgwASoB Demetrius Batchelor, 34: felon in possession of a firearm & a wanted fugitive https://t.co/NAj7RBB2hR Gracee Brooks, 20; released w/o bail https://t.co/n1IPfn1XPB pic.twitter.com/GOQ5Zsq785 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2020

More per Andy Ngo:

Arrested at the violent Portland #antifa protest & released: Daniel C. Marion, 31, charged w/assault, DUII & more. He made a GoFundMe for antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl. https://t.co/6XJwn9kmCf https://t.co/vTwbEMlTw7 Nicole Rodriguez, 23, listed female https://t.co/3ESjMthdJi pic.twitter.com/gtlAOkeGl7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2020

Sisters Olivia Van Norman, 19, & Natalie van Norman, 20, of Redondo Beach, Cal., were both arrested at the violent Portland #antifa protest. Olivia was quickly released. Natalie jumped out of the ambulance. #PortlandMugshots #PortlandRiots https://t.co/TPFUgSO0vd pic.twitter.com/YQJ6LxpKNY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2020

These people were arrested at the violent #antifa protest, cited & released on the spot. All have addresses listed in Portland. #PortlandRiots Kelsey Marley, 26

Natalie Pace, 35

Christopher Wallace, 32

Denis Bielenberg, 32

Irving Vega, 34

Loewy Malkovich, 38

Matthew Gowen, 35 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2020

Police reported 59 arrested from the protest occurring Saturday night into early Sunday morning alone.

The Portland Police Bureau has spent $6.9 million on overtime as a result of the riots in June and July alone — a stark irony, given the rioters’ calls to defund the police.