At least 51 people were shot, seven fatally, over Labor Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On September 7, 2020, Breitbart News reported that 40 people had been shot, six fatally, Friday into Monday morning of Labor Day weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago. By 10 p.m. Monday night, the Chicago Sun-Times reported at least 51 shooting victims—44 non-fatal and seven fatal—for the weekend.

ABC 7 reported the total number of Labor Day weekend shooting victims as 54.

Breitbart News reported that an eight-year-old girl was among Chicago’s Labor Day weekend fatalities. She was in a vehicle with her mother and two other adults Monday just before 6 p.m. when someone in the vehicle behind them opened fire, shooting her, a 31-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman, all in their backs.

The eight-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

ABC 7 reports a 21-year-old man was also shot to death Monday “in Stony Island Park on the South Side” and a 22-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in Humboldt Park.

As for non-fatal shootings, a Sunday incident in Chicago’s South Shore left four people on a sidewalk wounded when an SUV pulled up beside them and someone in the vehicle opened fire just before 6:30 p.m. Just hours before—at approximately 1:40 p.m.—three people were injured during a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood.

Similar violence played out again and again during the weekend.

Breitbart News reported at least 46 were shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago last Friday, August 28, 2020, into Sunday night, August 30, 2020.

