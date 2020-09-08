An eight-year-old girl was one of the seven people fatally shot over Labor Day Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Fox 8 reports the child was sitting at a stoplight in a vehicle with her mom and two adults “in the Canaryville neighborhood” just before 6 p.m. When the light changed, someone in the vehicle behind them vehicle opened fire, shooting the girl, a 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman.

The man and woman were both shot in the back and hospitalized in critical condition. CNN reports the 8-year-old was also shot in the back. She was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the girl “is the sixth child 10 or younger to be murdered in Chicago since late June.”

The vehicle in which the girl was riding crashed after the bullets were fired, and the girl’s mother was injured in the crash and transported to a hospital.

