“Fuck 12, and fuck the white people that built the system set against mine. You all did it,” said a Black Lives Matter agitator to a white elderly couple eating at a restaurant patio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He then raised his middle finger at the seniors. Video of the incident was shared on Sunday via Twitter.

Another agitator wearing a “Nazi Lives Don’t Matter” tank top then walked up to the couple’s table and began drinking from one of their glasses, while being cheered on by her group. She then knocked a glass off the table, breaking it on the ground.

“F*** 12, and f*** the police,” yelled the first agitator, adding, ‘No justice, no peace!”.

Moments earlier, another masked Black Lives Matter protester shouted at diners at the same restaurant via megaphone. “You’re an embarrassment,” the protester shouted:

An American flag was held upside down as part of the Black Lives Matter march down the street in addition to a sign declaring, “ABOLISH THE POLICE.”

Another video from the same event showed a cyclist — who was carrying his bike in the same direction as the Black Lives Matter march — being shouted at and hit by a Black Lives Matter protester with a bullhorn. The cyclist then pushed the bullhorn away from his face.

An unseen protester is heard shouting, “Go f***ing get him!”.

President Donald Trump reacted to the videos on Tuesday. “These Anarchists, not protesters, are Biden voters, but he has no control and nothing to say,” he wrote on Twitter. “Disgraceful. Never seen anything like it. Thugs!”