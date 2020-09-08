Donald Trump: ‘If Joe Biden Gets in Your 2nd Amendment Is Gone’

During September 8, 2020, comments in Jupiter, Florida, President Trump warned that a Joe Biden victory in the November election would mean the Second Amendment “is gone.”

Trump said, “If Joe Biden gets in your Second Amendment is gone.” He observed that the amendment will either be “obliterated to the point to the point of being gone” or will truly be “gone itself.”

Trump stressed that the bottom line is a Biden administration means, “You will not have a Second Amendment.”

Trump then emphasized his defense of gun rights and stressed that under his second term, “Your Second Amendment will remain powerful, will remain strong, will remain with you.”

Trump’s words come slightly under a week after Breitbart News reported that August 2020 was the eighth consecutive month of record background checks for gun sales in America.

In other words, January 2020 set the all-time record for the number of background checks performed in the month of January, February 2020 set the record for the most performed in February, March 2020 for the most in the month of March, and so on, all the way through August.

