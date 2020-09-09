Exclusive — Ken Buck: ‘We Can Win in 2020’ If We Run on Law and Order

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), the Colorado GOP chairman, told Breitbart News in an exclusive comment on Wednesday that the Republican Party can win in 2020 if they run on a law and order platform.

Buck released a campaign ad on Wednesday detailing his commitment to draining the Swamp and pursuing an America First platform.

“Selfish politicians have turned Washington, DC into a swamp of corruption. Nobody hates it more than I do,” Buck said in the ad, citing his book Drain the Swamp: How Washington Corruption is Worse than You Think. “I wrote the book on it. I don’t care for the partisan politics of the D.C. swamp.”

“I guess that’s what separates us freedom fighters from those swamp critters,” Buck said in the ad.

Buck charged that in Colorado’s fourth congressional district, they represent and fight for American values and the American way of life.

“In this part of the country, we stand for the national anthem. We thank a police officer for protecting us,” the Colorado conservative said.

“We don’t tear down statues, and we sure as heck don’t spray paint our buildings. And Joe, you can take this gun out of my cold, dead, hands,” he said.

“If we keep saddling our children and grandchildren with debt, we’re morally bankrupt also,” Buck said.

Buck continued:

I’m going to make one thing real clear: when I take office next January I’m not going to take an oath to a political party or swear to protect and defend a group of lobbyists. I’m going to put my left hand on the Bible, I’m going to raise my right hand and I’m going to swear to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States of America. So help me God.

Buck also told Breitbart News that the Republican Party could win in November if they pursue popular policies such as law and order. He also said recently that Coloradans are excited about voting for Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO).

“There are a lot of energized people who want to see President Trump get re-elected and [U.S. Sen.] Cory Gardner re-elected,” Buck said.

“I’m a freedom fighter; Republicans need to fight to drain the swamp. If we run on a law and order platform, we can win in 2020,” Buck told Breitbart News in an exclusive comment.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.