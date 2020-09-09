White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump’s decision to hold campaign rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McEnany’s remarks came during a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday in response to remarks from a reporter who questioned Trump’s commitment to hold the rallies.

“People have a First Amendment right, if they so choose, to show up and express their political opinion in the form of a peaceful protest, which is what the president held,” McEnany said.

McEnany also called out the media’s “double standard” when it comes to reporting on certain events and the social distancing practices that are implemented at those gatherings:

There is a real double standard here. CNN had on a guest, apparently a doctor, Rob Davidson, who said, ‘Now, true, there are social distancing issues with regard to the protests around the country. However, this is a public health crisis. They are marching against systemic racism.’

“So if you’re allowed to march in aggregate in those protests, you are also allowed to show up at a political rally,” she added. “You have a First Amendment right in this country.”