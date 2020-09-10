Michigan County Challenges Gretchen Whitmer Lockdown Orders: ‘People Just Need to Live Again’

A Michigan county has passed a resolution urging residents to ignore Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) copious coronavirus executive orders and “live again.”

The Alcona County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution in August citing the Declaration of Independence and likening its actions to the Boston Tea Party.

“The Declaration of Independence does not guarantee the protection to stay safe or healthy, that is an individual responsibility,” the resolution noted, before criticizing the regions Whitmer’s administration created to handle restrictions differently, based on the severity of the disease locally.

“The opening regional map drawn make absolutely no sense. The county north of us has higher urban areas, more cases and is on the least restrictive path to opening where we are lumped in with counties with mass populations (nothing in common geographically),” the county, which borders Lake Huron, said, referring to Alpena County.

The commissioners argue there was no “control group” used on which to base the statewide mask mandate.

“When making the statement ‘Masks Save Lives’ there was no control group to make the case. I believe we serve as said control group and disprove that statement

The commissioners wrote Whitmer has evolved her purpose of the lockdown. Originally, it was to “flatten the curve.”

Now, it is to “keep people from getting the disease. That is an unrealistic and unachievable goal. The orders have gone beyond the original intent,” they said.

Citing the Declaration’s section about the people’s right to alter or abolish their government, commissioners wrote:

Whereas, we are not advocating to over-throw or abolishment, but if these practices continue, civil disobedience and ignoring the over-reaching and oppressive Executive Orders that have been afflicted on our citizens, akin to the “Boston Tea Party”, which was respectful to the cargo vessels but not to the cargo itself.

Commissioners asked Whitmer to “cease issuing any more executive orders concerning matter,” and rely on them to make decisions for their local residents, along with the health resource officer due to Whitmer’s “lack of knowledge of our local area.”

They also requested Whitmer “work with the elected legislative body on this matter, since they were elected to represent us in all matters and not be dictated by one branch which is supposed to be checked” by the legislature.

“We just don’t have the same similarities that you would have to Bay City or Saginaw,” resolution author Commissioner Gary Wnuk told Mlive. “Most properties are minimum 10-20 acres. We’re not exactly squeezed in. When you take a one-size fits all solution, it just doesn’t work.”

Alcona County has had 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

“People’s lives are dying, because we’re afraid,” Wnuk said. “I think people just need to live again.”

