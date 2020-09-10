A woman in Seattle attacked a security guard with a machete after inquiring if he was an “officer,” leaving him with two five-inch cuts on his arm.

Seattle police arrested a 35-year-old woman after she attacked a 50-year-old security guard with a machete, reportedly asking the man if he was an “officer” and retrieving a machete from her vehicle before attacking him.

“According to a witness, the suspect then got out of her vehicle while carrying a Nerf Blaster, approached the guard and asked if he was an officer,” according to the SPD Blotter.

The security guard, who was patrolling near the 1600 block of 12th Avenue, wore a vest emblazoned with the word “officer.”

“When the victim walked away, the suspect continued shouting insults at him. During the incident, the woman returned to her vehicle, retrieved a foot-long machete and began walking toward the guard and a witness,” police said.

Both the witness and the guard tried to retreat to an apartment building, but the suspect followed and slashed the security guard’s forearm as he tried to shut the building’s door, leaving him with “two five-inch cuts.”

“At the same time the guard was struggling with the suspect, a group of protesters down the block had dumped garbage and set fire to a flag on the SPD East Precinct fence line,” SPD Blotter reported:

Members of the protest group initially tended to the guard’s wounds before police took over, placed a tourniquet on the man and called for Seattle Fire medics. The victim was later transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, officers found the suspect at a gas station on Broadway, where she had changed her clothing. Officers booked her into the King County Jail for assault.

During violent BLM-antifa protests in Seattle last night in Capitol Hill (the former CHAZ), a woman mistook an apartment security guard for a cop and attacked him with a machete. She was caught nearby, where she had changed clothes. https://t.co/Xlvr6oOCbR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 9, 2020

The machete attack follows Monday’s protest in the city, in which demonstrators hurled Molotov cocktails at officers. A sign spotted at the protest read, “All My Heroes Kill Cops,” reflecting the tone of many of the violent protests across the country:

A sign at tonight's anti-police rally in Seattle reads: "All my heroes kill cops." These people are monsters. pic.twitter.com/i1bepRMyin — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

Twenty-two people were arrested as a result of the Labor Day protests in Seattle.