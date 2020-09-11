A homeowner who was attacked by a fugitive accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy spoke from a hospital bed Thursday to say, “I’m just glad I had my pistol.”

News Channel 9 reports the homeowner, Eddie Cloer, was outside his residence when he felt what he thought was a kick in the back. It turns out he had been shot, and the shots allegedly continued being fired at Cloer as wanted fugitive Dalton Potter kept up the assault.

Cloer’s son told News Channel 9 Dalton allegedly fired three shots in all. He indicated Dalton’s attack was interrupted by the fact Cloer was able to pull his own gun and shoot back, grazing Dalton’s head.

Fox 5’s Denise Dillon posted video of an interview with Cloer in which he said, “I’m just glad I had my pistol with me, if not, I might not be here.”

Hours before fugitive Dalton Potter was captured he shot Eddie Cloer 3 times. Cloer had his pistol and managed to squeeze off a couple of rounds grazing Potter in the head. #fox5atlanta pic.twitter.com/CVqufudE5l — denisedillon (@DillonFox5) September 11, 2020

WDEF reports that Potter was discovered hiding in a swamp Wednesday night and apprehended by law enforcement.

He faces charges for allegedly shooting Whitfield County Deputy Darrell Hackney, who survived his wounds, and News Channel 9 reports he also faces charges for “possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, felony obstruction, theft by receiving, possession of an explosive by a convicted felon; in Gordon County: three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony obstruction.”

