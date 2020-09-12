Rochester Black Lives Matter Protesters Reportedly Segregate Demonstrators by Race

Demonstrators gathered in Rochester, New York, Friday for another night of protests, proudly declaring that they “shut shit down” and reportedly segregating demonstrators by race.

For over a week, activists have taken to the streets of Rochester to protest the police-involved death of Daniel Prude, a black man who police restrained after he ran naked in the streets in March. He ultimately died of asphyxiation.

On Friday night, protesters chanted that they “shut shit down” and reportedly segregated activists by race, according to the Blaze host and reporter Elijah Schaffer:

BLM protesters have begun segregating protesters They made a “black only” section to resolve disputes, then walked up to white people and told us only black people were allowed in this section One Antifa was confronted and commanded to leave since he wasn’t black pic.twitter.com/rGJ3rGB5c3 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 12, 2020

“You shut the f*ck up!” A black BLM protester aggressively silences a white man for standing up and expressing his distress tonight in Rochester NY pic.twitter.com/rNdRk0Eo6k — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 12, 2020

NEW YORK: “If we don’t get what we want, we’ll shut sh*t down” BLM protesters in Rochester threaten civil unrest if their demands aren’t met They are on the 9th day of nonstop demonstrations since Daniel Prude who was naked, high on PCP, & spitting on officers died in custody pic.twitter.com/YYfc8oLg38 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 12, 2020

One demonstrator compared their movement to the Biblical story of David and Goliath.

“You come against me with sword and spear and javelin, but I come against you in the name of the LORD Almighty,” she said, quoting David in 1 Samuel 17:45.

“I say they came against us with tear gas … but we come against them in the name of justice,” she continued, replacing “Almighty God” with “freedom” and “black liberation” as well:

Protester compares the anti-police movement to the story of David and Goliath She says she’s not religious but.. She claims David came out in the name of the Almighty God against the giant Instead, BLM comes against the police in the name of black liberation & social justice pic.twitter.com/QgryUXBewV — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 12, 2020

Even BLM doesn’t get what BLM wants. WTF pic.twitter.com/IpXnDhcqFX — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 12, 2020

NEW YORK: learning from Portland, Rochester Antifa bring homemade riot shields and create defensive lines as they bang on barriers to agitate police and draw them out pic.twitter.com/yOVvDdYMBs — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 12, 2020

Demonstrators in Rochester also followed their Black Lives Matter counterparts nationwide in calling for defunding the police.

“So we know that the school district is taking a 20 percent cut every single year, for the next five years,” organizer Ashley Gantt said, according to WHEC.

“They’re already in an $87-89 million deficit. And a 20 percent cut over the next five years. Meanwhile, we’re giving police officers $140 million to terrorize our community is absolutely ridiculous,” she added.