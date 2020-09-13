VIDEO: Female Citizen Journalist Allegedly Attacked During BLM Protest

Conservative citizen journalist Megan Barth was allegedly attacked while filming Saturday night’s Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest in Georgetown.
Barth tweeted a video of the alleged attack and said, “Watch how ‘peaceful’ BLM protestors coordinate, surround and then attack me-simply because I am filming their police-escorted parade in the middle of Georgetown.”
She alleged that one of the protesters grabbed her phone, then “an owner of a nearby restaurant came to [her] aid.”
Barth spoke to Breitbart News about the incident and said, “The kid on the bike asked me to stop filming. When I wouldn’t stop filming, the tall black guy in the white shirt started flagging others to surround me. The black guy in the red, white, and blue grabbed my phone, and as I tried to get it back, other agitators pulled at my clothes. One grabbed me by the neck, and I ended up on the ground. That is when the cops showed up and dispersed them. I asked the cops to charge the girl (who grabbed me by my neck) with assault, and they did not charge her or detain her.”
Watch how “peaceful” #BLM protestors coordinate, surround and then attack me-simply because I am filming their police-escorted parade in the middle of Georgetown.
I was physically assaulted and one of them snatched my phone.
An owner of a nearby restaurant came fo my aid. pic.twitter.com/W6wPooJvKU
Barth also told Breitbart News, “These are well-trained agitators who use and give hand signals and use coordinated and disciplined tactics with a command-and-control-style operation to wage attacks and apply aggressive intimidation. This could have happened to anyone who wanted to record their ‘parade.'”
