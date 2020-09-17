President Donald Trump ridiculed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday for visiting a hair salon without a mask, breaking coronavirus restrictions in San Francisco.

“Crazy Nancy. Crazy as a bedbug,” Trump said.

Trump recalled the beauty parlor scandal during a campaign rally in Wisconsin, noting that the salon owner turned in the footage to Fox News, which went viral.

“How about that, Huh? We love her,” Trump said, noting that the salon owner was a supporter of him. “She can do my hair anytime. I think I am going to call her in. Check it out.”

“Maybe you can do something,” Trump continued. “Maybe you can improve it. It’s not bad though.”