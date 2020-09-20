GOP Breaks Record by Raising $67.6 Million in August

The Republican Party shattered its previous fundraising record by hauling in $67.6 million in August 2020.

The Washington Examiner reported that the $67.6 million represents “nearly four times what the party did in the previous four Augusts combined.”

Moreover, it puts the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) total for the current campaign cycle at $1.3 billion.

“This campaign is powered by real Americans who are motivated by raw enthusiasm for President Trump and a genuine belief in his agenda,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

She then spoke to how the money will be used for Trump and other Republicans. “From now until Election Day, our unparalleled infrastructure, battle-tested Get Out The Vote operation, and historic grassroots army will work each and every day to reelect President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot,” she said

The grassroots aspects of RNC campaign are already in full swing:

We have made 9 million door knocks and phone calls in Wisconsin alone.

@realDonaldTrump fought hard to win the state in 2016, and we are fighting hard to win it again! #LeadRight https://t.co/TJKSX98xcD — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 19, 2020

August was also a record-setting fundraising month for the National Rifle Association (NRA). Fox News reported that the NRA’s Political Victory Fund raised $1,725,700 in August 2020, which is roughly $300,000 more than it raised in August 2016.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange