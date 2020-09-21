President Donald Trump on Monday spoke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refusing to rule out impeachment to stop him from nominating a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

“Go ahead. I want them to do that … I’m the only guy in the world that could get impeached for trying to fill a seat on the Supreme Court,” Trump said during a rally with supporters in Ohio on Monday night.

In an interview with New York Times journalist Kara Swisher released on Monday, Pelosi said she had the power to impeach Trump again.

“Well, we can impeach him every day of the week for anything he does,” she said.

Pelosi was also asked Sunday by ABC News host George Stephanopoulos if she would rule out impeachment after she said that everything was on the table to stop Trump’s Supreme Court choice from being confirmed.

“We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country,” Pelosi replied.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY) made a similar comment in a press conference on Sunday night with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (R-NY)

“I believe that also we must consider, again all of the tools available in our disposal and that all of these options should be entertained and on the table,” she said, as Schumer nodded vigorously in agreement.

During his rally with supporters, the president marveled at his opportunity to nominate a third justice to the Supreme Court.

“Think of that. Three. … A lot of presidents get none. We’ve had three,” Trump said. “It’s blowing their minds.”

He warned his supporters that Democrats would respond by packing the Supreme Court with additional justices if former Vice President Joe Biden was elected president in November.

“If Joe Biden and the Democrats take power, they will pack the Supreme Court with far-left radicals who will unilaterally transform American society far beyond recognition,” Trump said. “They will mutilate the law, disfigure the constitution, and impose a socialist vision from the bench that could never pass at the ballot box.”