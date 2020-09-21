LISTEN: Nancy Pelosi Says ‘We Can Impeach’ Trump ‘Every Day of the Week for Anything He Does’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told Kara Swisher of the New York Times in an interview released Monday that the House of Representatives can impeach President Donald Trump “every day of the week for anything he does.”

Swisher, a tech journalist with left-wing views, was pushing Pelosi to commit to doing more to fight back against President Trump, the Republican, and the conservative agenda.

The following exchange ensued:

Swisher: All right, but I’m going to press you one more time. What is your power to do this? I get the election, but you can get up more. You can speak out more. You can do more impeachments, things like that. Do you have enough power? Pelosi: Well, we can impeach him every day of the week for anything he does. In fact, for — Swisher: Why not? Nancy Pelosi: — 200,000 people dying. Well, because look, the American people want to know what we’re doing that affects them directly. Swisher: OK.

Republicans published a brief clip of that conversation:

The Constitution does not say a president can be impeached for “anything.” Rather, it says: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Pelosi also attacked Attorney General William Barr:

Bill Barr is a complete henchman. He’s a disgrace to the office he holds. He shouldn’t even be a lawyer. He should be disbarred. We’ve held him in contempt of Congress. But he is an employee, and the villain here is Donald Trump. And that is what we have to do is to make sure that he is not reelected.

Pelosi predicted confidently that if the election were to be held today, Democrats would sweep both houses of Congress and the White House.

The interview was the inaugural episode of Swisher’s new podcast, Sway.

