A Michigan congresswoman took to CNN on Thursday to say she would not leave town until Democrats and Republicans came to a deal on coronavirus relief, only to fly out an hour later.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) said on CNN in a video she posted on Twitter that the House, Senate, and White House all need to get together to work out a deal.

Passing a bipartisan COVID relief bill is our job, our responsibility. All sides need to get in a room and hammer out a deal. pic.twitter.com/eME0cYvmoD — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) September 17, 2020

“I just knew that I was not going to go back to my district and walk around and go to the grocery store and have people ask me again about the state of the latest COVID emergency bill and tell them that because of politics, we couldn’t get in a room together,” she told CNN host Jake Tapper last week.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Super PAC, released a video showing Slotkin walking through Washington-Reagan airport “40 minutes” after her CNN appearance:

Slotkin was asked, “Why are you leaving Washington, DC, without making a deal on COVID-19 relief?”

The congresswoman, who is facing a tough reelection fight, offered an unintelligible answer and headed to her gate.

Slotkin is squaring off against challenger Paul Junge in a district Donald Trump won in 2016.

During a debate on Monday, Junge said a vote for Slotkin is a vote for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House — who Slotkin criticized on CNN, but voted for when Democrats regained the majority after the 2018 elections.

“You are running against Elissa Slotkin,” she said, according to the Lansing State Journal. “You are running against me. I’m right here.”

