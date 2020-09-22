Trump supporters booed Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted (R) during a presidential campaign event on Monday after he tried to encourage mask-wearing.

“But if you go into a grocery store where you got to wear one, alright, hang on hang on, just listen up,” Husted said to the agitated crowd at the Dayton International Airport.

“Just listen up. Alright, I get it,” he continued as the crowd booed.

“But if somebody tells you to take it off, you can at least say you’re trying to save the country by wearing one of President Donald Trump’s masks,” he said, finally delivering his line despite opposition from the crowd. Some attendees reportedly shouted “Tyrant!”:

Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R-OH) tries to promote pro-Trump masks at today's rally … and is met with a huge chorus of boos. pic.twitter.com/1rR1bAwF89 — The Recount (@therecount) September 21, 2020

The campaign has thrown @LtGovHusted into the awkward role of promoting masks. Shouts of “Tyrant!” “Not gonna work!” & plenty of booing. DeWine/Husted have pushed masks for months. Husted: “you’ve made your point,” “hang on, I get it” and trying to pivot to pro-Trump rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/FVKKSnsHYP — Geoff Redick (@GeoffWSYX6) September 21, 2020

According to Cleveland.com, the crowd also booed after Husted announced that he and Gov. Mike DeWine (R) serve as co-chairs of the Trump campaign in the Buckeye State.

“We are working to make sure he’s victorious on Nov. 3,” Husted continued:

Monday wasn’t the first time a member of the DeWine administration got booed at a Trump campaign event. During Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Zanesville last Wednesday, Pence drew a few boos from the crowd when Pence mentioned the governor’s name. At another campaign event in suburban Columbus, an audience member called DeWine “spineless,” drawing cheers, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The frustration appears to stem from the DeWine administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic — namely, the reopening process in the state. At one point, the crowd reportedly chanted, “Open Up.”

DeWine announced a statewide mask mandate in July, which applies to all those over the age of 10:

Beginning tomorrow at 6:00pm, citizens in all Ohio counties will be under a mandatory mask order while out in public. pic.twitter.com/UqLEzT3Mly — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020

This order only requires those who are 10 years old or older to wear a mask. In addition, the following do not need to wear a mask: pic.twitter.com/xv9CX8itYi — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020

A state Republican lawmaker, Rep. Diane Grendell (R-Chesterland), has since introduced legislation to effectively nix DeWine’s emergency order.

“The bill would allow businesses and hospitals to return to full-capacity operations and all schools to in-person learning – with no masks or social distancing required,” WOSU reported.