Rioters Try to Burn Down Louisville Hall of Justice
Black Lives Matter protests broke out across Louisville on Wednesday after a Kentucky grand jury did not bring murder charges against the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Town Hall’s Julio Rosas and the Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott were on the scene as protests across the city broke out and a fire was started at the Hall of Justice.

According to Rosas, protesters who took part in setting fire to the Hall of Justice were “trying to set fire to boards protecting the widows.”

Rosas also reported that police from within the Hall of Justice came outside to extinguish the fire and “were attacked with projectiles by rioters.” Rosas also reported that those injured officers “fell back inside the building.”

After little success with burning down the Hall of Justice, the group of violent protesters stumbled down the street chanting and setting fire to trees and structures in other areas along the way.

Throughout Rosas’ footage, one Black Lives Matter activist can be seen shouting at officers, “All y’all get ready to fucking die!” Others slowly moved past as they chanted Breonna Taylor’s name.

Two Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were also shot early in the evening of the protests on Wednesday.

