Black Lives Matter protests broke out across Louisville on Wednesday after a Kentucky grand jury did not bring murder charges against the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Town Hall’s Julio Rosas and the Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott were on the scene as protests across the city broke out and a fire was started at the Hall of Justice.

According to Rosas, protesters who took part in setting fire to the Hall of Justice were “trying to set fire to boards protecting the widows.”

People are trying to set fire to boards protecting the widows on the Hall of Justice in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/iSjp1cXvLs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Police officers just came out of the Hall of Justice to put out the fires. One officer was hit with something and fell to the ground. Some in the crowd cheered. Officers retreated back into the building pic.twitter.com/JNBbbtoT1s — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Rosas also reported that police from within the Hall of Justice came outside to extinguish the fire and “were attacked with projectiles by rioters.” Rosas also reported that those injured officers “fell back inside the building.”

Police came out of the Hall of Justice in Louisville to put out the fires that had been started and were attacked with projectiles by rioters. The police fell back inside the building. An unlawful assembly has been declared. pic.twitter.com/EVEbqje7gr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

After little success with burning down the Hall of Justice, the group of violent protesters stumbled down the street chanting and setting fire to trees and structures in other areas along the way.

A large crowd has moved away from the Hall of Justice and fires are being set along the way. pic.twitter.com/mVKos4m8cl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 24, 2020

Throughout Rosas’ footage, one Black Lives Matter activist can be seen shouting at officers, “All y’all get ready to fucking die!” Others slowly moved past as they chanted Breonna Taylor’s name.

One person shouted at Louisville police, “All y’all get ready to fucking die!” pic.twitter.com/dTHVDeKjCT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Two Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were also shot early in the evening of the protests on Wednesday.

