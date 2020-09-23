Donald Trump: Cindy McCain Can Have Sleepy Joe Biden

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that John McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, would endorse Joe Biden for president.

“Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Cindy McCain said that she preferred Biden for president because of his character and empathy.

“I want to feel like my president cares about me and cares about this country and Joe Biden does,” she told NBC’s Today show on Wednesday.

But Trump described Biden as “John McCain’s lapdog.”

“So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars and the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL,” he wrote.

The president said that he hardly knew Cindy McCain other than putting her on a committee.

“I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request,” Trump wrote on Twitter.