House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Wednesday that he will contribute $19.5 million this cycle to help Republicans take back the House, charging that the “stakes have never been higher.”

“Democrats and their allies are pulling out all the stops to take this election by any means necessary, from Bloomberg dumping in $60 million and paying off felons’ fines so they can vote, to trying to change ballot deadlines and force universal mail-in voting,” Scalise told Breitbart News.

Scalise said that the stakes have never been higher as billionaire former mayor of New York City and failed Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg pledged $16 million to pay the fines of black and Hispanic felons so that they could vote in Florida in the November elections. This comes as Bloomberg also pledged at least $100 million to flip Florida for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Therefore, Scalise has worked around the clock to help House Republicans and GOP candidates flip the House. The Republican Whip has done 183 fundraising events for GOP members and candidates, which raised over $4.9 million to help their reelection efforts. Scalise has also completed over 70 virtual events since March.

Scalise also helped create a matching program with the National Republican Congressional Campaign (NRCC) to help Republicans struggling to raise money during the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisiana conservative also pledged $1 million from his own reelection campaign to help 30 members in the House GOP conference to raise $2 million to the NRCC.

Scalise charged that with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) not ruling out using impeachment to prevent Trump from confirming another judge to the Supreme Court, he said he will make a historic investment in the NRCC.

“With Speaker Pelosi refusing to rule out another impeachment of President Trump earlier this week, it’s clear the stakes have never been higher for the need to vote House Democrats out of office. That’s why I told my colleagues I’m giving the NRCC another $6 million before the election for a historic total for a Whip of $19.5 million this cycle,” Scalise continued.

Republicans need to retake a net 17 seats to regain the House majority. The GOP will target the 30 congressional seats that Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, but Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections.

Other Republican leaders have also pledged to help struggling Republican members across the nation. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he will match lawmakers up to $50,000 who were behind on dues. NRCC Chair Tom Emmer (R-MN) said he raised $2.6 million for the NRCC and will donate half a million dollars from his reelection account.

“We cannot allow another two years of Democrat witch hunts and obstruction, and we need to do everything we can to stand up to their flood of outside, big-money spending,” Scalise said. “Our candidates and members have been fighting this Democrat onslaught every day, and it’ll be crucial that they have these resources to get over the finish line so we can take back the majority and support President Trump’s agenda.”