Planned Parenthood Launches Swing State Ad to ‘Protect’ Ginsburg’s ‘Legacy’

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks after receiving the American Law Institute's Henry J. Friendly Medal in Washington, DC, on May 14, 2018. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Dr. Susan Berry

The political arm of abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood has launched an ad titled “Legacy” that targets voters in several battleground states and attempts to portray President Trump as replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “against her dying wish.”

Planned Parenthood Votes said in a press release Tuesday its new “six- figure” ad buy is “laying out what is at stake if Donald Trump is allowed to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat with a nominee hostile to reproductive freedom, civil rights, democracy, and health care, continuing his takeover of the federal judiciary.”

In its press release, Planned Parenthood Votes admitted why the abortion industry is anxious to stop the dismantling of Obamacare (Affordable Care Act), referring to Barack Obama’s signature legislation as “the biggest advance for sexual and reproductive health in a generation.”

“Donald Trump cannot be allowed to remain in the White House and take an axe to Ginsburg’s legacy,” the organization said.

The ads are running first in the key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and Michigan on digital platforms.

“If we are to protect Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy, our health, and our rights, we must kick Donald Trump out of office and take back the Senate,” said Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, in a statement, adding:

Seventeen abortion-related cases are one step away from the Supreme Court … President Trump has proudly committed to nominating Supreme Court justices that are committed to overturning Roe v. Wade. If Trump succeeds in filling this seat, his pick could be the deciding vote on civil rights, environmental protections, and access to health care, including abortion.

“No one will feel these consequences more harshly than Black and Brown people,” Lawson continued, though Planned Parenthood has been condemned for defending its eugenicist founder, Margaret Sanger, and its placement of abortion clinics in the heart of black communities.

