Ibram X. Kendi suggested Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett meets the definition of a racist “white colonizer” because she adopted two children from Haiti.

I’m old enough to remember when a white person who refused to adopt a black child was the racist.

To my ears, Kendi, the director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, was sounding a tad pro-racist over the weekend to smear a woman as a racist “white colonizer” based solely on the color of her skin and her children’s skin.

Kendi, the author of a best-selling book on “anti-racism,” responded to a tweet where someone wondered how Barrett could be attacked as racist after she adopted and raised two black children from Haiti.

Here’s what Mr. Anti-Racist wrote in response:

Some White colonizers “adopted” Black children. They “civilized” these “savage” children in the “superior” ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist. I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently “not racist” and the bots completely change what I’m saying to “White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.” These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) ripped into Kendi’s “cruel, racist attack” on Barrett and her adopted children.

“Ibram Kendi launches a cruel, racist attack against Judge Barrett and her family. But what else would we expect from a fraud like him?” Cotton tweeted.

We saw a similar version of this before with former Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin after she was nominated as vice president in 2008 by some guy whose name I can’t remember. Palin has a child with Down Syndrome and was not only accused of using him as a prop and being an extremist for not aborting him, but aging conspiracy theorists such as Andrew Sullivan also accused her of not being the child’s real mother, or of being the real mother but using someone else’s womb… I don’t remember what the freak’s theory was, but here we go again…

As someone who’s in an interracial marriage and has grandkids who cover every spectrum of the racial rainbow, what I really resent is how the left is so determined to make us focus on and obsess on our racial differences. I don’t think of my grandkids as anything other than awesome. I don’t see them as much as I’d like. They have lives of their own now, but when we get together we pick up right where we left off.

What in the world does race or skin color have to do with family?

Nothing.

And what kind of white racist adopts a black child?

On its face, that’s stupid. I’m sorry it just is — it’s a stupid thing to say.

A racist is going to feed and raise and educate someone they hate? Bring them into their home because there’s some plot afoot to do what exactly? Colonize ’em one-by-one?

In all of history, how many people did that? Five?

That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.

