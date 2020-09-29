James O’Keefe: Our Video Is ‘Hard Evidence’ and ‘Smoking Gun’ of Voter Fraud

Project Veritas’s most recent undercover video investigation provides “hard evidence” and a “smoking gun” of voter fraud operations in Minnesota for the benefit of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), said James O’Keefe, the organization’s founder and president on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

On Sunday, Project Veritas published part of its investigation into alleged ballot harvesting by supporters of Omar in Minnesota, a swing state in 2020’s presidential election. Footage published on Monday showed a ballot harvester in Omar’s district paying people cash for their ballots.

“[The] tape of the guy on the camera giving money in exchange for a general election ballot is hard evidence,” O’Keefe stated. “A U.S. attorney has jurisdiction to prosecute that man, and that’s in Minnesota, and that’s happened many other times. That ballot harvester has done that many other times.”

LISTEN:

O’Keefe described the investigation’s revelations, including testimony of intimidation being used against elderly Somali Americans to cooperate with ballot harvesters aiding Omar’s campaign.

“We recorded a bunch of these ballot harvesters — including a bunch of them that were doing cash exchanges for ballots — and they go around to the [seniors’] residences, and they actually take ballots from the elderly,” O’Keefe explained. “They just coerce them. These people could lose their citizenship. [Ballot harvesters] walk into the polls with them and they vote for them. Blank ballots are given out.”

O’Keefe added, “It’s as smoking gun as smoking gun could possibly get, and people have said there’s no evidence of fraud.” Such voter harvesting operations are “systemic,” he added.

“You have to have the smoking gun on video or it doesn’t matter,” remarked O’Keefe on the indispensability of video evidence in such an investigation. “In this world with balkanized politics, nobody will agree on the facts. … This video is being shared everywhere. This is more— this is the most viral thing I’ve ever done in my life, and people are upset, and people are angry at the media and angry at the FBI.”

O’Keefe questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray’s interest in protecting the integrity of elections given the latter’s recent claim to have not seen evidence of voter fraud.

O’Keefe remarked, “The media, the [FBI], the entire system believes that what we have documented can’t happen, that it doesn’t happen, and that it can’t be systemic. You better believe that Christopher Wray — who said there’s no evidence of fraud — is probably upset that this was reported. He’s probably upset at me that we’re making him look bad, which should not be his motivation. … The FBI they should have been doing this instead of me.”

“I do believe Trump will talk about this in the debate tonight,” speculated O’Keefe.

Trump reacted to the Project Veritas investigation on Monday. “This is totally illegal,” he wrote, sharing a Breitbart News article of the investigation on Twitter. “Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not???”

