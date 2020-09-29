Joe Biden: ‘I Beat Bernie Sanders’… ‘There Is No Manifesto’

2020 Democrat nominee Joe Biden proclaimed on Tuesday night during his first presidential debate against President Donald Trump that he beat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the primaries, adding that “there is no manifesto.”

“Joe, you agreed with Bernie Sanders — who is far left — on the manifesto,” noted President Trump during Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

The former vice president reacted by declaring that he beat Sen. Sanders in the Democrat primary, adding that “there is no manifesto.”

“Look, the fact of the matter is, I beat Bernie Sanders,” reacted Biden, seemingly reminiscing on the Democrat primary election.

“Here’s the deal,” Biden later added. “There is no manifesto.”

President Trump reacted by suggesting that Biden wavering from far-left policies such as socialized medicine will cause the former vice president to lose his own constituency.

“You just lost the left,” affirmed President Trump.

Tuesday’s first presidential debate was moderated by Fox News’s Chris Wallace in Cleveland, Ohio.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.