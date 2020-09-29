Watch: Australian Law Professors Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump received his third nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize on Monday, with four Australian law professors citing the “Trump Doctrine” against endless foreign wars as reason for their support.

Speaking with Sky News in Australia, law professor David Flint explained why he and his colleagues decided to nominate Trump, pointing to what he called the Trump Doctrine as something extraordinary that deserves global recognition. Flint said they backed Trump because:

He is guided by two things, which seem to be absent from so many politicians. He has firstly common sense and he is only guided by a national interest, and therefore, in our circumstances, an interest in the Western alliance. What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided that he would no longer have America involved in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing, but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America.

During his interview, Flint also spoke about the recent peace deal announced by Trump between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), making the latter the third Arab country to make peace with the Jewish nation.

“What Donald Trump did was go against all advice, but he did it with common sense, he negotiated directly with the Arab states concerned and Israel and brought them together. And the states are lining up, Arab and Middle Eastern, to join that network of peace, which will dominate the Middle East,” Flint said.

Flint also applauded how the president has “calmed tensions in relation to Korea” and withdrew from the Obama-negotiated Iran nuclear agreement and the Paris climate agreement as reasons to back him for the prize.

The nomination from Australia is the third in less than a month to recognise Trump’s work on the global diplomatic stage.

President Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in honor of his work in normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). https://t.co/Pw724k3RFV — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 9, 2020

Earlier this month Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for his work in facilitating a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as Breitbart News reported.

In 2018, Tybring-Gjedde also nominated Trump for the Nobel prize for his work to bring peace between North and South Korea.

He was joined by a member of the Swedish Parliament a week later who nominated Trump for a second Nobel Prize in honor of his work in Kosovo and Serbia.

The nominations are for the 2021 prize, as nominations have closed for this year’s prize.