ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt Would Not Call Joe Biden Out for ‘Goebbels’, Demands Trump Apologize for ‘Proud Boys’

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and its CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, demanded President Donald Trump apologize for his supposedly weak criticism of the “Proud Boys” — after refusing to criticize Joe Biden for comparing Trump to Nazi arch-propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

On Saturday, Biden compared Trump to Nazi propaganda minister Goebbels, a rabid antisemite and close aide to Adolf Hitler. Former Democrat state lawmaker Dov Hikind pointed out that Biden’s comment was a desecration of the Holocaust.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, the ADL failed to criticize the comparison for three days. It only made a statement after challenged to do so by the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), and failed to mention Biden by name.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the ADL and Greenblatt issued a series of tweets condemning Trump — for criticizing the far-right “Proud Boys.” According to the ADL and Greenblatt, it was insufficient for Trump to say the Proud Boys should “stand down and stand by.” As Breitbart News noted in an earlier fact check, it was moderator Chris Wallace who asked Trump to demand that white supremacist groups “stand down,” and Joe Biden himself who interjected the name “Proud Boys.”

It's astonishing that, when asked a simple question, will you condemn white supremacists, @POTUS responded – "The Proud Boys should stand back and stand by." Trying to determine if this was an answer or an admission. @POTUS owes America an apology or an explanation. Now. https://t.co/9tgufXom9K — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) September 30, 2020

Proud Boys:

Right-wing extremists.

Described as violent, nationalistic, Islamophobic, transphobic & misogynistic. Tonight, @POTUS name-checked them at the debate & they could barely contain their excitement.

Our experts share some of their reactions: https://t.co/YXf9K0VxKX — ADL (@ADL) September 30, 2020

The Proud Boys heard @POTUS' call to “stand back and stand by” as a rallying cry. Leaders of the violent extremist group are swearing their fealty to @POTUS & using his words to activate their adherents. Our experts have more on their response: https://t.co/YXf9K0VxKX pic.twitter.com/cJQwhg69rU — ADL (@ADL) September 30, 2020

The Proud Boys are violent, nationalistic, Islamophobic, antisemitic, transphobic and misogynistic. Their actions and statements repeatedly land them in the company of white supremacists and right-wing extremists. https://t.co/j3oUCRmFyU pic.twitter.com/XHWq5Z8Pgu — ADL (@ADL) September 30, 2020

The ADL and Greenblatt continued to tweet about Trump and the Proud Boys even after he told reporters at the White House that he knew nothing about the Proud Boys, clarifying that they should “stand down” and let law enforcement deal with left-wing rioters.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.