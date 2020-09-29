ZOA Demands ADL Ask Joe Biden to Apologize for Comparing Trump to Nazi Goebbels

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the country’s oldest pro-Israel organization, has demanded that the Anti-Defamation League speak out against Joe Biden for comparing President Donald Trump to a Nazi leader.

Biden compared Trump to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels on Saturday during an interview on MSNBC. It was the second time he has done so. (Biden also used antisemitic language in 2014, referring to predatory lenders as “Shylocks.”)

The Republican Jewish Coalition demanded that Biden apologize, as did retired Democrat state legislator Dov Hikind of New York, saying that Biden had “desecrated” the memory of the six million Jews murdered by Nazis in the Holocaust.

In a statement, ZOA President Morton A. Klein said that Biden “attempted to liken Nobel Peace Prize nominee President Donald Trump to a chief instigator of the mass murder of six million innocent Jews and millions of other innocents. Biden’s offensive, ludicrous analogy diminishes the Nazis’ immorality and the horrors that the Nazis perpetrated. Biden should retract his false analogy and profusely apologize.”

Klein also noted that Biden had launched his campaign with a lie about what Trump said about neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in August 2017, omitting the fact that Trump had specifically condemned neo-Nazis. (Biden has repeated the lie — the “very fine people hoax” — since.)

In addition, Klein condemned a video from the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA), a Democratic Party-aligned group, depicting Trump alongside images from Nazi Germany.

He concluded: “ZOA further urges the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and American Jewish Committee (AJC) and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and Rabbis and Jewish and Christian and Muslim leaders to join ZOA in condemning Biden’s and the JDCA’s horrific, false Nazi analogies and demanding a retraction and apology.

The Anti-Defamation League reacted shortly thereafter on Tuesday evening — after three days of silence — with a general statement saying that “references to Hitler, Goebbels or other Nazi leaders” had “no place in the presidential race.”

The video from @USJewishDems is the latest in growing references to Hitler, Goebbels or other Nazi leaders. This has no place in the presidential race and is deeply offensive to the memories of 6M+ Jews systematically exterminated during the Shoah. https://t.co/pvO89COrI6 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) September 29, 2020

At the same time, we urge leaders & their surrogates to refrain from invoking the #Holocaust in the context of the current election. It is not the same. Stay focused on the issues. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) September 29, 2020

Greenblatt specifically mentioned the JDCA video. However, Greenblatt declined to mention Biden by name.

Biden had used the Goebbels analogy once before: he did so when calling for Trump’s impeachment last fall.

