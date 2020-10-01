Donald Trump: I Condemn White Supremacy … Again

President Donald Trump on Thursday again condemned white supremacy in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, as corporate media continued to press him on the issue after the first presidential debate of 2020.

“I’ve said it many times, and let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys. I know next to nothing about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that,” Donald Trump said.

The president spoke hours after Fox News reporter John Roberts berated Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for ignoring his demand to again condemn white supremacy on the president’s behalf.

Instead, McEnany repeated a list of incidents in which the president had condemned white supremacy.

“He has condemned white supremacy more than any president in modern history,” McEnany said.

Trump was not pleased with Roberts.

“I go through this every year, every time somebody says something … I watched John Roberts screaming … and Kayleigh was so wonderful the way she handled it, but I watched him screaming, and his wife, John’s wife was saying, ‘What are you doing?'”

Trump was referring to a question from Robert’s wife, Kyra Phillips of ABC News, who asked him about denouncing white supremacy on Wednesday, which the president did.

“I always denounce any form, any form of any of that,” Trump replied. “You have to denounce.”

Speaking to Hannity, Trump expressed his disgust with corporate media for continuing to lead with the bogus narrative that he secretly supported white supremacists.

He recalled when Fox News host Chris Wallace asked him a similar question in 2016 about the KKK and David Duke, which Trump denounced.

“If I say it 100 times, it wouldn’t be enough because it’s fake news,” he said.

The president again criticized Roberts for his aggressive questioning during the press briefing earlier in the day.

“He went a little bit crazy … Kayleigh is just an incredible person, and she was abused by John Roberts. It’s a terrible thing,” he said. “Fox is a much different place than it used to be, Sean.”