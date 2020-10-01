Failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to prepare for efforts to “diminish” her as a woman ahead of next week’s vice presidential debate.

Harris spoke to the failed Trump challenger in a bonus episode of the podcast ‎You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton, covering a variety of topics — from Harris’s first job out of law school to their mutual admiration of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Clinton asked Harris how she is preparing for next week’s vice presidential debate, which is slated to take place at Salt Lake City’s University of Utah.

“This time it will be about, you know, requiring some level of knowledge, if not mastery, of Joe’s record, the vice president, Mike Pence’s record, Trump’s record and then, of course, defending my own record,” the vice presidential candidate said.

“So that’s different in terms of the process. But I guess the biggest thing, just to be candid with you, is to be prepared for what is, I think, very likely to be a series of untruths,” Harris continued.

I think you should be preparing,” Clinton said, warning Harris of what she predicted will be efforts to undermine her by attacking her “personally,” as well as her status “as a woman.”

And I think you should also be prepared for, you know, the slights, the efforts to diminish you, you personally, you as a woman who’s about to be our next vice president,” Clinton said. “So I do think that there will be a lot of maneuvering on the other side to try to put you in a box.”

Clinton added that Trump and Pence will “say anything and assert anything.”

“Like, ‘What a great job we did on the coronavirus.’ And, you know, people are sitting there going, what is he talking about?” she added. “But you will be well-prepared.”

The two also spoke of their admiration for Ginsburg, and Harris credited Clinton for encouraging her:

It was a balm to talk to @kamalaharris about what Ruth Bader Ginsburg meant to both of us. Listen to our conversation in the latest episode of #YouAndMeBoth, available wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/ZB5kT7KjpA — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 1, 2020

“Without any question, without any question. Your experience has paved the way for me and so many others without any question,” Harris said, praising Clinton for being “so supportive with advice, with just — with warmth.”

“And as you know, none of us achieve these moments and none of us achieve our success without people who believe in us. And so in that way, that’s very humbling because there are a lot of folks who are a part of this moment,” she continued. “A lot of us.”

“You keep giving, you keep giving,” Harris gushed. “And I just can’t not say that because it needs to be said and I want to say it. It’s among the many things that are very special about you. That is one of them.”