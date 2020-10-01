Snapchat has helped more than one million people register to vote in November’s presidential elections, with 65 percent of those aged 24 or younger.

About 64.5 percent of Snapchat users who signed up to vote using the app are in the 18-24 age bracket, Forbes reported.

Snapchat told Forbes that it had seen more sign-ups in Texas than in any other state, although North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida have also seen a huge bump in voter registration sign-ups.

During the 2018 midterm elections, more than 750,000 voters registered using Snapchat, and the company estimated that 57 percent of likely voters cast a ballot in those elections.

While 2.5 million voters registered through Facebook, Snapchat’s demographic is way younger and more likely to lean Democrat.

Among the one million people who registered to vote in November’s election, 56 percent are first-time voters, according to Snapchat.

All major social media platforms have released voter turnout related initiatives to get out the vote and decrease misinformation.

Facebook introduced its voting resource guide for its American users in August. Twitter has also included voter registration tools and allowed users to view other election-related information through the app.

TikTok also launched a voter information guide within its mobile app with candidate information and how to vote by state.

Unlike its other social media counterparts, the Chinese social media company only gives out information about voting instead of directly offering voter registration through its platform.