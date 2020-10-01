World Reacts to Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Coronavirus Diagnosis

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Marine One after returning to the White House in Washington, DC on July 7, 2019. - Trump is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his Bedminster golf resort. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should …
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images
Simon Kent

The news early Friday morning that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus drew immediate reaction from around the world.

As Breitbart News reported, the president said he and the First Lady will be going into their “quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to wish his “friend Donald Trump, first lady Melania quick recovery from Covid-19.”

Pakistan’s leader Imran Khan responded with his best wishes for Donald Trump and Melania:

So too the Israeli Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein offered his thoughts and encouragement:

There was plenty of support closer to home:

More to come….

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.