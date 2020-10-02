A Joe Biden campaign source is using President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis to cast doubt on the next presidential debate, scheduled nearly two weeks away.

NEW, THIS. Biden senior source on next presidential debate (Oct. 15): – No one had talked about it, but it’s —> “hard to see that debate happening” as it is planned now. – Pointed out the president is not just COVID positive but is actually sick. 2/ — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) October 2, 2020

Lisa Desjardins of PBS reported a “Biden senior source” said it is “hard to see that debate happening” between Trump and Biden on October 15.

After the raucous debate on Tuesday, several Democrats and Biden allies called on the cancellation of future contests:

We don’t need another presidential debate. Cancel the next 2 — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) September 30, 2020

“We don’t need another presidential debate,” U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) wrote on Twitter.

MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks argued that Trump’s debate methods meant there should not be any more opportunities for voters to see the candidates spar face-to-face over issues.

.@NicolleDWallace just correctly said Trump abused the process and that future moderators need to have a plan to stop it. I think the answer is either 1. cut off Trump's mic when he does his thing or 2. cancel future debates. Tonight served no purpose. — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) September 30, 2020

Echoing former George W. Bush staffer-turned-MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, Wine Banks said, “Trump abused the process and that future moderators need to have a plan to stop it.”

That included silencing Trump when he attempts to engage his opponent, or “cancel future debates.”

Pittsburgh sports journalist and self-described “comedian” Gene Collier said, “there was no point to this debate because there is no point in asking Donald Trump a question. He thinks things are true because he says them, and thinks any truth he doesn’t like is fake.”

As I predicted in my column this morning, there was no point to this debate because there is no point in asking Donald Trump a question. He thinks things are true because he says them, and thinks any truth he doesn't like is fake. Cancel the remaining debates now. — Gene Collier (@genecollier) September 30, 2020

“Cancel the remaining debates now.”

Former MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry also argued future debates should be canceled.

Yes. Cancel them. The debates are now a danger to public safety and a direct threat to Black life. Cancel the debates. https://t.co/e2OUyjW4Na — Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) September 30, 2020

“The debates are now a danger to public safety and a direct threat to Black life,” she said.

The next presidential debate is scheduled to take place October 15 in Miami.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.