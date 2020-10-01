After sparring with a hostile Fox News anchor, Chris Wallace, during the first presidential debate this week, President Donald Trump will next go toe-to-toe with a former Joe Biden intern, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully.

When Scully spoke at Utah Valley University in 2010, this is how a biography described him:

Before coming to C-SPAN, Steve covered business, politics, and local government as a reporter and anchor at WHEC-TV (NBC Affiliate) in Rochester, NY, Prior to that, he was an anchor and reporter at WSEE-TV in Erie, PA, and WHBF-TV (CBS Affiliates) in Rock Island, IL. Steve taught several courses on the media & politics at St. John Fisher College & Nazareth College in Rochester, NY, between 1988-90. While attending college, he served as an intern in the office of Delaware Sen. Joseph R. Biden [D], and later a staff assistant in Sen. Edward M. Kennedy’s [D-MA] media affairs office. (emphasis added)

“I came to school in Washington, D.C., went to American University and had a couple of internships. I worked for Joe Biden, Senator from Delaware at the time, as an intern, so I had my first chance to really see politics up close in Washington, D.C.,” Scully said in 2011, Marie Claire reported.

Scully was all smiles when he attended a party at Biden’s house in 2016:

Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash '16 pic.twitter.com/Z9gdC6Cmi1 — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) June 4, 2016

Breitbart News asked the Commission on President Debates if Scully’s past work for Biden will be disclosed on-air prior to the event on October 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

The Commission has not yet responded.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.