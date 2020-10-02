President Donald Trump’s overnight tweet announcing he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus has set a record of the number of retweets and likes on his Twitter account.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Axios reported “as of 5:30 a.m. ET, the tweet had already racked up more than 273,000 retweets and 344,000 quote tweets (a retweet made with a comment), making it Trump’s most shared-tweet ever” along with 834,000 likes.

By 9:30 a.m. Friday Trump’s tweet had 1.2 million likes and 788,000 retweets and counting.

“Previously, the president’s most-liked tweet was a 2019 tweet announcing that rapper A$AP Rocky was released from prison and on his way home to the U.S. from Sweden,” Axios reported.

