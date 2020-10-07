Fact Check: Joe Biden Has Said He Would End U.S. Tariffs on China

CLAIM: Vice President Mike Pence says Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden will “repeal all of the tariffs” that President Trump has imposed on China.

VERDICT: MOSTLY TRUE. Biden said he would end Trump’s tariffs on China before his campaign aides walked back his statement.

“And Joe Biden wants to go back to the economic surrender to China tha,t when we took office, half of our international trade deficit was with China, alone. Joe Biden wants to repeal all of the tariffs that President Trump put into effect to fight for American jobs and American workers.”

In August, Biden indicated to NPR that he would end Trump’s tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese-made goods:

“We’re going after China in the wrong way,” Biden said.

“The question is what is the appropriate behavior that they have to engage in international relations, in international trade with us, and they have to play by the international rules,” Biden said when asked if he would end Trump’s tariffs. “And what we have done is we have disarmed ourselves.”

Later, Biden campaign aides walked back Biden’s statement by saying he would “re-evaluate the tariffs upon taking office.”

