President Donald Trump will participate in a virtual rally on the Rush Limbaugh show on Friday, according to an announcement on the program on Thursday.

Limbaugh announced the news in a pre-recorded message, as conservative commentator Mark Steyn was guest hosting the program.

“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander in chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history. Be sure to tune in you don’t want to miss this. It will be special and I am really looking forward to it.”

Further details will be announced Thursday afternoon.