USA Today’s Susan Page, who moderated Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, did not unequivocally dismiss the leftist claims that Vice President Mike Pence acted in a sexist manner during the debate, stating that she did not know if he would have acted the same way with a male moderator.

“Some of the feedback we’re getting early on even though around the vice president, because he so continually kept talking, is that it was disrespectful to you as a moderator and as a woman, and there’s questions about would he have treated a male moderator that way. What do you think about that?” Page was asked during a post-debate interview.

While she initially said she did not know the answer to that question, she noted that Pence “participated in the vice presidential debate four years ago with a woman moderator, and he did similar things with that debate as well where he talked on and talked over her.”

“I don’t know that I’ve seen him in that kind of setting with a male moderator,” she continued, failing to dismiss the growing left-wing narrative despite the fact that both candidates interrupted throughout the debate. A CBS News analysis later found that Pence interrupted Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) ten times to Harris’s five:

While final tallies vary — some show Harris leading Pence in terms of talking time, while others show Pence holding an advantage — it seems both candidates enjoyed virtually the same amount of speaking time despite the widespread leftist narrative that Pence attempted to dominate the night by “mansplaining.”

Far-left “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was more straightforward in her debate analysis.

“Pence demanding that Harris answer *his* own personal questions when he won’t even answer the moderator’s is gross, and exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work,” she said:

Pence demanding that Harris answer *his* own personal questions when he won’t even answer the moderator’s is gross, and exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

Others appeared to hold a similar view:

Every woman knows that condescending sexist man who repeatedly calls you by your name as a way to be disdainful and patronizing when he's talking to you and I don't know what the term for that is but it is A Thing and Mike Pence is doing it to Susan Page. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 8, 2020

Last night @KamalaHarris sat quietly while Mike Pence interrupted & told lengthy bold face lies with his usual sanctimony & condescension. If she were a man people would criticize her for being weak. It’s misogynistic & archaic. It’s incredible that in 2020 we’re still so sexist. — ken olin (@kenolin1) October 9, 2020

ABC's George Stephanopoulos: "A lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight." pic.twitter.com/5FtQlyxL9p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

Why Kamala Harris saying "Mr. Vice President, I am speaking," struck a chord with so many women during the vice presidential debate. https://t.co/TP3g9E8afP — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) October 8, 2020