Leftists are accusing Vice President Mike Pence of “mansplaining” during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate against Democrat Kamala Harris, despite the fact that they virtually enjoyed the same speaking time, although some estimates have Harris speaking more.

Leftists accused Pence of “mansplaining” throughout the debate — a term used to describe a man purportedly patronizing a woman during a discussion.

Perhaps Pence’s debate prep team should have helped him understand how triggering it is for all women to hear a man interrupt, condescend, mansplain and lecture. — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) October 8, 2020

“A lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight,” ABC’s George Stephanopoulos said:

ABC's George Stephanopoulos: "A lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight." pic.twitter.com/5FtQlyxL9p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

“I don’t think VP Pence’s mansplaining and over-talking is doing a lot to narrow the gender gap, unless it is also turning off more men as well,” journalist Dan Rather remarked alongside others who appeared to agree:

I don’t think VP Pence’s mansplaining and over-talking is doing a lot to narrow the gender gap, unless it is also turning off more men as well. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 8, 2020

I asked a man I know what he thought of the debate. He said: “The debate was over when she said Mr. Vice President you are interrupting me” #mansplaining — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 8, 2020

Pence's mansplaining, interrupting, condescending and general smarminess is at an 11 tonight. No wonder suburban women have left the Republican Party in droves.#Debates2020 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 8, 2020

Pence’s #VPDebate mansplaining gave us a key insight. See how Pence talked over Harris and Page; imagine him in White House #Covid Task Force meetings where scientists said they were belittled or ignored for speaking hard truths. This arrogance is how Trump and Pence FAILED us. — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 8, 2020

It is clear to me that the mission of @KamalaHarris is to turn @VP into a "mansplaining" asshole… or rather reveal himself as such. I just can't imagine a single woman watching this who isn't going Biden-Harris. — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) October 8, 2020

Oh look some gaslighting mansplaining yay #VicePresidentialDebate — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) October 8, 2020

However, several tallies show Pence and Harris virtually tied in terms of speaking time, with some giving the California senator the edge:

unofficial speaking times – Pence: 35:22

Harris: 38:48 via @Kjwalsh_news — Rick Klein (@rickklein) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris: "You keep interrupting me." Susan Page: "Your time has expired Mr. Vice President." Actual Unofficial Speaking Times: Pence: 35:22

Harris: 38:48 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 8, 2020

CNN’s final tally had Pence speaking just three seconds longer than Harris, while CBS News suggested Pence spoke three minutes longer than Harris:

Notably, many conservatives balked at the accusations of Pence “mansplaining,” particularly after Harris took an opportunity during the debate to explain what “debt” is to the audience as she falsely claimed that Trump only paid $750 in taxes:

And that’s why Joe Biden has been so incredibly transparent. And certainly by contrast that the President has not, both in terms of health records, but also let’s look at taxes. We now know because of great investigative journalism that Donald Trump paid $750 in taxes. When I first heard about it, I literally said, “You mean $750,000?” And it was like no, $750. We now know Donald Trump owes and is in debt for $400 million.

“And just so everyone is clear, when we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody,” Harris added.