Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Monday suffered technical issues during her opening remarks at the Supreme Court nomination hearings for Amy Coney Barrett.

Harris participated in the hearings remotely, protesting of the dangers of appearing in person during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Can you hear me? Hello?” she asked amid her microphone squealing and echoing.

“Yes. Hello… We hear you,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) replied.

As Harris began her remarks, Graham noted that they could not see her, pausing her testimony.

“Of course. You don’t see me,” she replied.

Graham continued by congratulating Harris for joining former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential ticket.

“Can you see me now?” Harris replied. “Mr. Chairman can you see me and hear me?”

Graham responded in the affirmative, and Harris began her testimony berating Republicans for holding the hearing despite concerns about the coronavirus.