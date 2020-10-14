Melania Trump Reveals ‘Natural Route’ Recovery from Coronavirus

First lady Melania Trump said Wednesday that she suffered from difficult coronavirus symptoms after testing positive for the virus.

“I experienced body aches, a cough, and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time,” Melania Trump wrote in a statement posted to the White House website.

The first lady said in a statement that the coronavirus symptoms “hit me all at once” after she tested positive for the virus in what seemed to be a “roller coaster of symptoms” in the following days.

She praised the White House medical team for their care but said that she did not choose the same treatments for the virus that President Donald Trump did.

“I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food,” she wrote.

President Trump was treated with an antibody-drug developed by Regeneron and also Remdesivir to help him recover from the virus, according to his physician Dr. Sean Conley.

The first lady said that the illness gave her time to reflect on the impact that the virus had across the country.

“We are in unprecedented times — and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy,” she said.

Melania Trump also thanked Americans for their prayers and support as she recovered from the virus and said she looked forward to resuming her public duties soon.

“I encourage everyone to continue to live the healthiest life they can,” she wrote. “A balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins really are vital to keep our bodies healthy.”