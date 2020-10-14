President Donald Trump’s campaign mocked a carefully worded “non-denial, denial” from former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign in reaction to a bombshell New York Post story on Wednesday.

The New York Post story revealed recovered emails showing that Hunter Biden arranged a 2015 meeting with his father and Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

“[W]e have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place,” the Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in response to the news. Bates also criticized Republicans and Rudy Giuliani for pressing “discredited conspiracy theories” fueled by people connected to “Russian intelligence.”

The Biden campaign statement immediately drew ridicule from the Trump campaign.

“Their response is so carefully worded that it reveals the truth in what they don’t deny,” Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

The full statement from the Trump campaign read::

The Biden campaign does not dispute the authenticity of the emails published by the New York Post, which serves to confirm that they are real. And if Joe Biden never met with Vadym Pozharskyi, the Biden campaign would say so. They do not say that. Their answer basically is that the entry ‘Meeting with Ukrainian businessman buying access to the Vice President’ does not appear on Joe Biden’s official schedule. Their response is so carefully worded that it reveals the truth in what they don’t deny. They also don’t address the overarching question of why Joe Biden lied to the American people about never discussing with Hunter Biden his corrupt business dealings with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Americans deserve a full accounting of the conversations Joe Biden had with Hunter, and what Joe Biden discussed with Vadym Pozharskyi.

The New York Post uncovered an April 17, 2015 email from Pozharskyi to Hunter Biden, thanking him for a meeting with Biden.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” he wrote.