Women’s March Underway in D.C.: ‘Trump Is an Unstable Penis’

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: An 18-foot wooden statue of Elena the Essential, representing service worker’s demand for respect, full pay and fair elections, is seen at The Womens March in a Freedom Plaza on October 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for One Fair Wage)
Hannah Bleau

The anti-Trump Women’s March is underway in D.C. and in cities across the nation Saturday, as self-described feminists gather to protest both President Trump and his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“We’re holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat,” the Women’s March said in its official call to action.

A collection of anti-Trump signs have been spotted across the nation’s capital, including a lewd banner reading, “Trump is an unstable penis”:

Signs reading, “Dump Trump and his gang of Putin,” “Free Melania,” “My favorite season is the FALL of the patriarchy,” and “Keep your rosaries off my ovaries” were also spotted in the crowds:

Similar scenes could be seen in cities across the nation:

Demonstrators gather to take part in the nationwide Women’s March on October 17, 2020, at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Notably, the official website of the Women’s March also states that it supports the Black Lives Matter movement’s call to defund the police, asserting that it is a “feminist issue” because “black, poor, immigrant and undocumented women are disproportionately targeted, abused and murdered by police.”

