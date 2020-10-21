Minnesota Poll: Joe Biden 49%, Donald Trump 44%

Minnesota, which has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate in 48 years, appears in play as Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by single digits, according to a MinnPost poll released Tuesday.

The survey, taken October 12-15 among 1,021 likely Minnesota voters, found the former vice president leading by five percentage points, 49 percent to Trump’s 44 percent.

According to the MinnPost, the finding represents “the closest the two presidential candidates have been in a recent public poll.” The margin of error is +/- 3.1 percent:

Per the MinnPost:

More recently, pundits have placed Minnesota in the much more likely blue column. As of Tuesday, FiveThirtyEight gave Biden a 92 percent chance of winning the state, his highest odds since the race began. The site’s polling average put Biden at 50.7 percent, compared to Trump’s 41.6 percent — a spread of 9.1 points. Polls done in September and October have suggested Biden ahead by as little as 4 points and as many as 17. Some recent polls suggest the race may be tightening as Election Day nears, though. A SurveyUSA poll released in early October found Biden ahead of Trump by 7 points, a slightly larger margin than the one in the MinnPost/Change Research poll, compared to 9 points in early September.

The survey found Biden holding an advantage among voters who indicated they had already voted, 79 percent of whom said they voted for Biden. Voters who have yet to cast their ballot, however, “heavily favored” Republicans, with 61 percent saying they would vote for Trump.

Appearing on Breitbart News Tonight last week, MyPillow’s Mike Lindell predicted that Trump will flip Minnesota in November.

LISTEN:

“They’re sick of our leadership in Minnesota and they’re definitely afraid of Biden and a Democratic Party that would have radical leadership,” Lindell said, predicting a big crossover for the president.

“The Democratic Party they thought they had for 50 years or whatever, that ship sailed a long time ago. It slowly went away, but it’s no longer there,” he said.

RealClearPolitics’ Wednesday average showed Biden up by 6.3 percent in Minnesota. Trump lost the state in 2016 by less than two percentage points.