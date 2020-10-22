Joe Biden: ‘I Have Not Taken a Penny from any Foreign Source’

Former Vice President Joe Biden asserted on Thursday that he had “not taken a penny from any foreign source” in response to recent allegations that his family had benefited from lucrative foreign dealings during the Obama administration.

Biden was pressed at the final presidential debate of the general election about recent revelations that his youngest son, Hunter, pursued foreign deals in countries like China and Ukraine. The former vice president denied the allegations by suggesting, in part, that they were part of a Russian disinformation campaign before quickly asserting that he, personally, had never received money from a foreign entity or nation.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source, ever, in my life,” Biden said.

The former vice president’s denial comes on the same day that Breitbart News reported a top official from a Chinese energy firm offered to provide the Biden “family” a $5 million non-secured, forgivable loan. The offer was discussed in an email sent to SinoHawk Holdings CEO Tony Bobulinski, a one-time business partner of Hunter Biden.

Bobulinski, who plans to cooperate with an investigation by United States Senate Homeland Security Committee on the Biden family’s foreign ventures, claims that he once personally witnessed the former vice president discussing business interests with his son, Hunter, and younger brother, James.