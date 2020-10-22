Morning Consult Poll: Donald Trump Leads in Arizona

President Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden (D) by a single percentage point in Arizona, according to a Morning Consult tracking survey last updated Thursday.

Trump leads Biden 48 percent to the former vice president’s 47 percent in battleground Arizona. While his lead is within the survey’s +/- 3 percent margin of error, the latest findings reflect a four-point net shift in the president’s direction since October 11:

ARIZONA

Trump 48% (+1)

Biden 47%

OHIO

Trump 49% (+2)

Biden 47%

SOUTH CAROLINA

Trump 51% (+6)

Biden 45%@MorningConsult, LV, 10/11-20https://t.co/7AsGqSmIR8 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 22, 2020

While Trump aims to take the state again as he did in 2016 — defeating Hillary Clinton by 3.5 percent — Democrats hope to flip Arizona blue across the board and have flooded the zone on both the state and national levels. Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average had Biden leading Trump by 3.2 percent.

However, with the election swiftly approaching, the president kicked off his week by holding a rally in Tucson, Arizona, and predicted another victory in the state.

Overall, Morning Consult’s presidential tracking poll showed Trump leading in South Carolina and Ohio and the two candidates tied in Georgia and Texas. According to the survey, Biden leads in Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Over the weekend, Trump supporters gathered along Interstate 17 in Arizona to show support for the president. Some said the caravan parade stretched 30 miles: