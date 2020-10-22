Republicans have expanded their lead in early voting in the Sunshine State, according to data gleaned from the Florida Division of Elections.

According to the data last updated early Thursday morning, Republicans continued to outpace Democrats in early voting, expanding their lead by tens of thousands. In the first three days of early voting, Republicans cast 483,443 ballots compared to the Democrats’ 392,530. On Wednesday morning, Republicans led Democrats in early voting, specifically, by just over 41,000 votes. That lead expanded to over 90,900 the following day.

However, Democrats continue to hold the overall edge in votes already cast due to the left’s increased emphasis on mass mail-in voting. As of Thursday, Democrats had cast 1,533,525 votes by mail to the Republicans’ 979,838. That, compared with the early voting totals, leaves Democrats with a 462,774 voter advantage. The GOP’s early voting turnout put a slight dent in the Democrats’ total lead, as the gap stood at 486,797 one day prior.

With the election less than two weeks away, over 4.2 million Floridians have already cast their votes — nearly 3.2 million by mail and 1 million in early voting.

As Breitbart News detailed, the GOP does not appear to be alarmed by the Democrats’ advantage, as they believe Democrats are simply changing the way they are voting rather than gaining new voters. Republicans have consistently narrowed Democrats’ lead in voter registrations in the swing state over the years, leaving Democrats with the slimmest lead in Florida’s voter registration history.

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average showed the race tightening in Florida as Election Day nears, with Biden up 2.1 percent. A University of North Florida survey released this week showed Biden and Trump statistically tied in the state.